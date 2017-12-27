Accused child molester wanted in Indiana arrested in Morgan County

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted on felony warrants from the state of Indiana.

Aaron Robert Jenkins, 43, was arrested Tuesday evening at a home on Lawrence Cove Road in the Eva community. Sheriff Ana Franklin said deputies went there while following up on information they had received from various people in that area.

Deputies discovered that Jenkins was wanted on three felony warrants from Tippecanoe County in Indiana. The warrants were for two counts of molesting, fondling or touching a child under 14 and one count of attempting to commit child exploitation.

Deputies also recovered approximately and ounce of marijuana and assorted paraphernalia.

Jenkins was booked on the misdemeanor charges and is being held pending his extradition to Indiana.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48