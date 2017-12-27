Accused child molester wanted in Indiana arrested in Morgan County

Huntsville emergency personnel rescued a driver who went off a creek bed at Mastin Lake Road and Adair Street Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Skies will continue to clear Wednesday night, allowing low temperatures to fall into the teens and lower 20s.More >>
The State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating a house fire that proved fatal for a Moores Mill man on Christmas Day.More >>
A routine traffic stop in Tennessee turned into an opportunity to spread cheer on Christmas.More >>
Mondello says he doesn’t want to press charges on the person that took the car—he just wants it back.More >>
Disneyland isn't sure when the power will be back on, but evacuation from the rides is orderly.More >>
The investigation into the suspected drug house took a wacky turn in early December, when police saw a drone taking off from the home.More >>
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>
It was a sweet opportunity for one baker from Baton Rouge: the chance to compete on a major baking show, but her national TV experience quickly turned sour.More >>
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>
Former Auburn running back was arrested last week on child porn charges in Gwinnett County, Georgia.More >>
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.More >>
A Wilmington shop owner is now facing murder charges after a man he shot in the head during a confrontation at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County Saturday morning passed away, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.More >>
