Muscle Shoals school system wants tax hike

In Muscle Shoals, a proposed raise in property taxes could go towards the city's school system.

That's according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The city council recently voted to ask the state legislature to allow a special election on a proposed 5-mill property tax increase.

Superintendent Brian Lindsey says the increase would support capital needs of the district.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48