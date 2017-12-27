Guntersville P.D. getting station expansion

Police in Guntersville will gain some much-needed extra space, and the public will have a new access point when they visit the police department.

According to our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, the city is renovating the former Water Board and City Court space on the downstairs level of City Hall into additional space for the Police Department.

The renovations are expected to cost over $200,000.

