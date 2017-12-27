Florence Meals on Wheels looking for volunteers

In Florence, you can give back through volunteering.

The Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama needs your help with their Meals on Wheels Program.

According to the Times Daily, you'll be delivering meals to home-bound patients in Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale Counties.

For more information on the program or to become a volunteer, call 256-764-4330.

