Police searching for missing Addison man

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
ADDISON, AL (WAFF) -

A man left his home on December 18 and hasn't been seen since.

Authorities are searching for 58-year-old Randy Lee Morgan.

They are unsure where he was going when he left his home a week before Christmas. 

If you have any information about his location, please contact Addison Police. 

