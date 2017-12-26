Former UNA professor accused of sexual assault seeks damages from state

Wednesday will be a very cold and raw day with breezy winds and highs near 40 degrees, although it will feel more like 20s with the wind chill.More >>
Wednesday will be a very cold and raw day with breezy winds and highs near 40 degrees, although it will feel more like 20s with the wind chill.More >>
The State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating a house fire that proved fatal for a Moores Mill man on Christmas Day.More >>
The State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating a house fire that proved fatal for a Moores Mill man on Christmas Day.More >>
A routine traffic stop in Tennessee turned into an opportunity to spread cheer on Christmas.More >>
A routine traffic stop in Tennessee turned into an opportunity to spread cheer on Christmas.More >>
Mondello says he doesn’t want to press charges on the person that took the car—he just wants it back.More >>
Mondello says he doesn’t want to press charges on the person that took the car—he just wants it back.More >>
Police cars lined The Reserve at Research Park apartment complex around noon Saturday. A man was shot and a woman was arrested, according to neighbors.More >>
Police cars lined The Reserve at Research Park apartment complex around noon Saturday. A man was shot and a woman was arrested, according to neighbors.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
Three people were injured after shots were fired just outside of Wolfchase Galleria, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Three people were injured after shots were fired just outside of Wolfchase Galleria, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Along a busy Pond Branch Road, between Red Bank and Pelion near Edmund, they’re hard to miss -- not one spray-painted Swastika, but at least three.More >>
Along a busy Pond Branch Road, between Red Bank and Pelion near Edmund, they’re hard to miss -- not one spray-painted Swastika, but at least three.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.More >>
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>