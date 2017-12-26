Former UNA professor accused of sexual assault seeks damages from state

A former University of North Alabama business professor accused of sexual assault is now seeking nearly $7 million through the State Board of Adjustment.

According to our news partner, the Times Daily, David Dickerson filed a claim with the State Board of Adjustment last week, alleging the university denied him due process and "publicly defamed" him to the point that he can no longer work in academia.

Dickerson stated in his claim that he's owed $4 million for back wages and future earnings, $1.6 million for health insurance, $855,000 in supplemental pay, $453,000 in retirement benefits on wages he would have earned, and unspecified "punitive damages to be decided."

An unidentified former student is suing the university in federal court, alleging Dickerson sexually assaulted her on a school trip to Florida in November 2015. She alleges UNA mishandled her accusations.

