Heart Gallery: Devontae

A routine traffic stop in Tennessee turned into an opportunity to spread cheer on Christmas. Sarah and James Caperton were driving to visit relatives on Monday when an officer with the Decherd Police Department pulled them over. Decherd, which is located 40 miles east of Fayetteville, happens to be where Officer Tristian Delacruz made a high-profile stop before talking with the Caperton family. Officer Delacruz let the family off with a warning before turning his attention to ...