Heart Gallery: Devontae

Devontae is a 17-year-old boy looking for a family. You may have seen him on WAFF 48 News Today during the Heart Gallery segment.
You can learn more about Devontae and find adoption information here.
Wednesday will be a very cold and raw day with breezy winds and highs near 40 degrees, although it will feel more like 20s with the wind chill.More >>
The State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating a house fire that proved fatal for a Moores Mill man on Christmas Day.More >>
A routine traffic stop in Tennessee turned into an opportunity to spread cheer on Christmas. Sarah and James Caperton were driving to visit relatives on Monday when an officer with the Decherd Police Department pulled them over. Decherd, which is located 40 miles east of Fayetteville, happens to be where Officer Tristian Delacruz made a high-profile stop before talking with the Caperton family. Officer Delacruz let the family off with a warning before turning his attention to ...More >>
Mondello says he doesn’t want to press charges on the person that took the car—he just wants it back.More >>
Police cars lined The Reserve at Research Park apartment complex around noon Saturday. A man was shot and a woman was arrested, according to neighbors.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
Unable to live outside the walls of the Clintonville Mennonite Church for fear of being deported, Edith Espinal wants the government to understand how important it is for her to live on U.S. soil.More >>
A young Arizona family was shattered days before Christmas when a random shooting took the life of a sleeping pregnant woman.More >>
A California woman's Christmas Eve surprise for her mother is going viral on Twitter.More >>
The Slidell Police Department has arrested four women following a large fight inside of a Walmart.More >>
