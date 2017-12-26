Heart Gallery: Devontae - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Heart Gallery: Devontae

(WAFF) -

Devontae is a 17-year-old boy looking for a family. You may have seen him on WAFF 48 News Today during the Heart Gallery segment.

You can learn more about Devontae and find adoption information here.

 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly