Man dead in Moores Mill house fire

The State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating a house fire that proved fatal for a Moores Mill man on Christmas Day.

The call came in at approximately 2:52 p.m. Monday from a home on Federal Ln.

Fire and rescue crews arrived on the scene to find a 78-year-old Jeff Humphrey trapped in the bedroom where the fire originated.

Investigators report Humphrey was bedridden.

They were able to get the man out of the home and he was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

According to Lt. Donny Shaw of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, there were other occupants in the home at the time of the fire who were unable to get the victim out.

