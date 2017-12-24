Local man pleads for return of his truck, stolen days before Christmas

A Huntsville man’s truck was stolen two days before the holiday with his presents inside.

He calls it a Christmas nightmare!



Christopher Mondello was out shopping with family on Saturday when he ran inside a restaurant on Whitesburg Dr. to grab a quick bite to eat.

“We ran in for 10 minutes. It was packed and we couldn't find a park anywhere. So we parked over at Publix and ran over and were inside maybe 10 minutes and it was gone," Mondello said.

For him it’s not just about the presents.

"I've worked years to earn that vehicle. Since I was a kid, my dad had always built cars and I liked going fast because of that. This was my dream truck. It was a 383 stroker...it was a fast car. Something I've always wanted and worked years for,” Mondello added.

December is a tough month for him balancing the holidays, work and the loss of his mother nearly 20 years ago.

The anniversary of her death coupled with the loss of his beloved truck, he says it’s almost too much to bear.

"It's one of the worst months they could've done this. Not just because of Christmas or that the presents were in the car but because my mom died and it’s going to be associated with that every year now too."

Mondello says he doesn’t want to press charges on the person that took the car—he just wants it back.



“I don't care about the presents, I don't care about anything else. I could care less about you getting in trouble...I just want my truck,” Mondello pleaded.

A police report has been filed, but businesses in the area say they don't have cameras that cover that area of the parking lot.

Take a look at this picture:

The truck is a 1989 GMC Sierra with a solid black cowl induction hood with 383 on each side and aftermarket wheels.

