8 Days. 8 Strays. Can you help us find these sweet animals a loving home this holiday season?



WAFF 48, along with Brockwell Technologies Inc., will feature 8 Strays of the Holidays with the hope of finding these animals a forever home.



DAY 2: Samson (Photo Credit: Tina Lister)







Samson is a playful one year old pitbull mix. He doesn’t show well in his kennel because he just wants to be out of it! Once he’s outside he’s like a different dog! He needs someone to break him free soon!



DAY 1: Teva (Photo Credit: Erin Webb)







Teva is nearly 10 years old. He’s a sweet, gentle old man – with a heart on his tongue! He’s a bulldog mix who got to the shelter on December 12. He came in malnourished and nervous, but quickly won the hearts of the employees and volunteers.



All of the animals can be found at Huntsville Animal Services at 4950 Triana Blvd SW.



HSA is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You can call or visit starting on Tuesday, December 26.



Huntsville Animal Services opens at 9:00a.m.

