Overturned tanker shuts down I-65 in Cullman

Overturned tanker shuts down I-65 in Cullman

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
(Image courtesy of Sharon Shults Drake) (Image courtesy of Sharon Shults Drake)
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Update: 5:32 p.m. 

An overturned 18-wheeler has I-65 shutdown at mile marker 315 in Cullman.

The tanker overturned in the median, blocking traffic in both directions until the scene is cleared.

The impacted stretch of road is between exit 310 and exit 317. 

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route if at all possible. 

