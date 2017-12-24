I-65 in Cullman reopened after tanker accident

All lanes of I65 in Cullman County have been reopened. #alastatetrooper — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) December 25, 2017

Update: 5:32 p.m.

Traffic Update: I65 MM 315 remains closed. Traffic still being diverted NB @ 310 & SB @ 318. Lanes will remain closed until all fuel is removed from tanker. #alastatetrooper pic.twitter.com/EaLrEiZUbI — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) December 24, 2017

Previous:

An overturned 18-wheeler has I-65 shutdown at mile marker 315 in Cullman.

Traffic Advisory: I65 Cullman County. All lanes are blocked at mm315 due to overturned tractor trailer leaking diesel fuel. NB traffic is detouring at exit 310. SB traffic is detouring at exit 318. Updates will follow when available. #alabamastatetrooper — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) December 24, 2017

The tanker overturned in the median, blocking traffic in both directions until the scene is cleared.

The impacted stretch of road is between exit 310 and exit 317.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route if at all possible.

