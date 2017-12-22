Federal investigators say Huntsville used car dealer rolled back odometers

Federal say Randy Eugene Greene on accusations he rolled back the odometer on a vehicle.

According to the federal documents, Greene was selling used vehicles at RJ's Auto Sales on South Memorial Parkway.

WAFF 48 has done multiple stories on Greene, dating back to 2006. Customers accused him of rolling back odometers, selling junk cars, and with holding titles.

The City of Huntsville shutdown a business connected with Greene in 2007.

Documents filed in the Northern District of Alabama United States District Court state Greene knowingly "disconnected, reset, and altered, and had disconnected and reset and altered, the odometer" of a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche. According to the filing, the Avalanche had 282,441 miles, but the odometer was changed to 132,836 miles.

Investigators say he sold the Avalanche after the odometer was changed.

Greene will be arraigned on Jan. 9.

