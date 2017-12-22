20-year-old killed in DeKalb County crash

Alabama State Troopers report that a DeKalb County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday.

Troopers say Colby Brian Brooks, 20, of Crossville was killed when the Chevrolet Silverado pickup he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. It happened at about 3:50 a.m. on DeKalb County 26 three miles south of Crossville.

Brooks was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

