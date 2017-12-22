Colbert County homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway in Colbert County.

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office reports the victim was discovered Thursday afternoon on Bainbridge Loop just south of Ford City.

The male victim was fatally stabbed.

Further details have not been provided and the identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff's Office at 256-383-0741.

Stay with WAFF 48 News for developments.





