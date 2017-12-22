Body found in Muscle Shoals identified

A man's body discovered in October on Elledge Loop in Muscle Shoals has been identified.



The Colbert County Sheriff's Office says the man is Jeremy Mansell of Tuscumbia.



A homeowner found the body on Monday, October 16.



The cause of Mansell's death is unknown at this time. Foul play is not suspect.



