Body found in Muscle Shoals identified

A man's body discovered in October on Elledge Loop in Muscle Shoals has been identified.
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office says the man is Jeremy Mansell of Tuscumbia.
A homeowner found the body on Monday, October 16.
The cause of Mansell's death is unknown at this time. Foul play is not suspect.
Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.
Heavy rainfall will move in after midnight through the early morning hours of Saturday.More >>
Heavy rainfall will move in after midnight through the early morning hours of Saturday.More >>
Federal say Randy Eugene Greene on accusations he rolled back the odometer on a vehicle.More >>
Federal say Randy Eugene Greene on accusations he rolled back the odometer on a vehicle.More >>
wo people have been arrested on murder charges following a shooting death in Madison County on Thursday night.More >>
wo people have been arrested on murder charges following a shooting death in Madison County on Thursday night.More >>
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office reports the victim was discovered Thursday afternoon on Bainbridge Loop just south of Ford City.More >>
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office reports the victim was discovered Thursday afternoon on Bainbridge Loop just south of Ford City.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating a Wednesday night robbery at Santa's Village near the downtown area.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating a Wednesday night robbery at Santa's Village near the downtown area.More >>
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.More >>
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.More >>
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.More >>
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
The boyfriend was arrested after the complaint, and the mother says she filed a protective order against him.More >>
The boyfriend was arrested after the complaint, and the mother says she filed a protective order against him.More >>
A fix is being prepared and anyone who owns one of the affected vehicles is asked to used their parking brake at all times until the problem can be repaired.More >>
A fix is being prepared and anyone who owns one of the affected vehicles is asked to used their parking brake at all times until the problem can be repaired.More >>