Guntersville city councilman arrested for DUI

A Guntersville city councilman will soon face a court date for driving under the influence.



Councilman Dink Myers, who represents District 5, was involved in a single-vehicle wreck on Thursday, December 14.



Police report that Myers ran off the side of the road and hit the side of a hill near the intersection of Highway 431 and Windsor Drive.



The councilman was booked in the Guntersville Jail at 4:45p.m. and bonded out early Friday morning.



Myers was re-elected to his 7th term on the City Council in 2016.



A court date is set for January 24 at the Guntersville Municipal Court.



