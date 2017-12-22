Madison counselor facing child pornography charges

A counselor with Alabama Psychological Services Center has been arrested on child pornography charges.

On Dec. 15, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and U.S. Department of Homeland Security executed two search warrants in Madison. One was at the mental health center and the other was at a home on Mahan Drive. The home was that of the suspect, Wayde Zane Slocumb.

Investigators say that during the search, all of Slocumb’s electronic media devices were seized. After a forensic search of those devices, Slocumb was charged with possession of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography. Each charge has a set bond of $30,000.

Alabama Psychological Services Center issued the following statement from Bill Pope, director of operations:

We at Alabama Psychological Services center are shocked to learn of the charges against Wayde Zane Slocumb. APSC has provided practice management services to Mr. Slocumb for many years without incident or complaint. APSC remains prepared to cooperate with law enforcement and has no further information regarding the charges. While we are saddened by these circumstances, providing top quality patient care is our #1 priority at Alabama Psychological Services Center. All questions pertaining to this matter should be directed to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone who has received treatment or counseling from Slocumb and feels they are a victim of a sex crime should contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

