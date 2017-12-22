Madison counselor arrested for child porn was training to be a c - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Madison counselor arrested for child porn was training to be a chaplain

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
By McKinley Strother, Reporter
Wayde Slocumb (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office) Wayde Slocumb (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

A counselor with Alabama Psychological Services Center has been arrested on child pornography charges.

On Dec. 15, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and U.S. Department of Homeland Security executed two search warrants in Madison. One was at the mental health center and the other was at a home on Mahan Dr. The home was that of the suspect, Wayde Zane Slocumb.

Investigators say that during the search, all of Slocumb’s electronic media devices were seized. After a forensic search of those devices, Slocumb was charged with possession of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography. Each charge has a set bond of $30,000.

According to Lt. Donny Shaw, Slocumb was in a chaplain training program working towards becoming an ordained chaplain. Candidates for the program reportedly undergo a thorough background check and receive recommendations from clergy as part of an extensive vetting process. 

We're told that Slocumb was not yet ordained and was only working in a training capacity with MCSO at the time of his arrest. He was removed from the training program the day the warrants were served and never worked as a counselor in an official capacity. 

Alabama Psychological Services Center issued the following statement from Director of Operations Bill Pope: 

We at Alabama Psychological Services center are shocked to learn of the charges against Wayde Zane Slocumb. APSC has provided practice management services to Mr. Slocumb for many years without incident or complaint.

APSC remains prepared to cooperate with law enforcement and has no further information regarding the charges. While we are saddened by these circumstances, providing top quality patient care is our #1 priority at Alabama Psychological Services Center.  All questions pertaining to this matter should be directed to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone who has received treatment or counseling from Slocumb and feels they are a victim of a sex crime should contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

