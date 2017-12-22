Guntersville pilot found dead in Florida wreckage

Guntersville Airport manager Bob Martin confirmed that William Greenhaw was found dead in his plane’s wreckage north of Cross City, Florida on Friday morning.

The FAA issued an Alert Notice (ALNOT) for a Beechcraft BE-35 aircraft that did not arrive when expected at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Florida on Friday.

According to Guntersville Airport manager Bob Martin, federal investigators contacted the airport Thursday to say they’ve been searching for a plane all day with no success.

Guntersville Airport officials tell us the plane was piloted by William Greenhaw. Airport officials also say they were contacted Friday morning and were told that possible wreckage may have been found in North Central Florida.

Officials tell us the Greenhaw's last communication with his son was a text message and in the message, Greenhaw told his son that he was having headwinds and he would be late arriving.

The aircraft reportedly took off Wednesday afternoon heading for Melbourne, Florida but never arrived.

The FAA says the aircraft departed from Guntersville Municipal Airport in Alabama on December 20. The pilot was the only person on board. A concerned family member reported that the BE-35 did not arrive, and the FAA issued the ALNOT to alert airports, public safety agencies and search and rescue officials to begin looking for the aircraft.

Greenhaw did not file a flight plan, so air traffic control did not provide service for the flight.

The FAA does not search for aircraft, local authorities and search and rescue officials conduct the search.

Friends say Greenhaw was in excellent health for his age and was well known in the aviation community in the Guntersville area.

