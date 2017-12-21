2 charged in Hazel Green murder

The Madison County Sheriff's Office investigated a shooting on Brier Fork Road on Dec. 21, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

Two people have been arrested on murder charges following a shooting death in Madison County on Thursday night.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Brier Fork Road after reports of a shots being fired around 10:30 p.m. 59-year-old Gary Wayne Kay was found dead at the scene.

Investigators learned the location of two suspects at Rime Village Apartments. A man and woman were taken into custody.

Aron Shine Gordon, 22, is charged with capital murder and burglary. Rebekah Jo Barefield, 33, is also charged with murder.

Bond is set at $75,000 for Barefield. No bond has been set for Gordon.

