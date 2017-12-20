Santa's Village robbery suspect caught in downtown Huntsville

Huntsville police caught a suspect from a robbery at Santa's Village on Dec. 20, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police caught a suspect from a Wednesday night robbery at Santa's Village in downtown.

Police got the call shortly before 10 p.m. They said two males robbed Santa's Village near the Big Spring Park area.

One man was caught shortly after.

No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48