4th suspect arrested in Huntsville Santa's Village robbery

Huntsville police responded to a robbery at Santa's Village on Dec. 20, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police have arrested a fourth suspect in the Santa's Village robbery from Dec. 20.

Several employees with Early Works Museum, which organizes the seasonal Santa's Village, were allegedly confronted by two men while leaving work. Investigators say one man was armed with what the employees believed was a handgun. The second alleged robber pepper sprayed a security guard while the first demanded money from the employees.

Authorities believe the suspects fled on foot.

Investigators developed four suspects in the crime.

Three Athens men have been arrested and charged with robbery.

Zachary Wayne Phillips | 23-years-old

Russell Lynn Housman | 43-years-old

Michael Coughlin | Age unknown

The fourth, Ralph Evans Lemay, was arrested in Muscle Shoals.

Pictures of Coughlin have not been made available by police.

