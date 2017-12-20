Man reported missing in Decatur

Decatur police are searching for a missing person.

Police say 56-year-old Randall Gyn Letson was reported missing Tuesday. Family members say they have not seen or heard from him since Sunday.

Letson reportedly walked out of his house around 9 p.m. Sunday and disappeared. The family was unable to make contact with him and called police to file a report.

Letson has a history of walking in the woods around his residence. Decatur police detectives and the Morgan County Rescue Squad have been searching the woods and creek area near his residence but have not found him.

Decatur police are requesting any information about Letson's whereabouts. If anyone has information, please call the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660 or Det. Mike Burleson at 256-341-4633.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48