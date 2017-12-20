Crime Stoppers: Burglars hit Huntsville City Schools office

Huntsville police need your help finding some burglars who struck the Huntsville City Schools main office earlier this month.

Police say four suspects scaled to the top of the building at 200 White St. They allegedly used the roof to access the building through a window where they allegedly stole a laptop. After leaving the building, one of them picked up a traffic cone and put it on his head. Then they went to the dumpster to dispose of what appears to be gloves.

If you know these suspects, call 256-53-Crime.

