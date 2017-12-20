Woman killed walking across Decatur intersection

Decatur police confirm a pedestrian was killed while crossing 8th Street SE near 11th Avenue SE Monday evening.

Police say 73-year-old Lula June Sims Hamm of Decatur was struck by a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu at about 6:30 p.m. Police determined she was walking northbound near 11th Avenue SE then began to cross 8th Street SE near the intersection of 11th Avenue SE. The vehicle struck her while traveling westbound on 8th Street SE.

Hamm was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

