Renowned AL coach Hugh Shuttleworth dies at 88

Sad news to pass along from the WAFF 48 News family. We are saying goodbye to renowned coach Hugh Robert “Bob” Shuttleworth. He is not only a beloved sports figure in north Alabama, but also the father of reporter Bobby Shuttleworth.

Shuttleworth passed away on the morning of Dec. 17 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He had been fighting infections for three years before succumbing to multiple infections, including pneumonia.

The 88-year-old made his mark in college sports by helping build the junior college athletic system in Alabama. He coached multiple nationally ranked teams at Calhoun Community College and was inducted into the Morgan County and Alabama Junior College Halls of Fame.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Shelton Funeral Home His funeral will follow at noon.

Read more about his life in his obituary.

