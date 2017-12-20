Woman killed in 3-vehicle wreck on U.S. 72 in Limestone County

Alabama State Troopers say someone was killed in a wreck on U.S. 72 near 7 Mile Post Road on Dec. 20, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a fatal wreck that happened in Limestone County Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at about 1 p.m. on U.S. 72 at 7 Mile Post Road near Athens. Troopers confirm one person was killed and three others were injured.

Troopers identified the victim as Pamela Price Pierce, 38, of Rogersville. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said Pierce was killed when the Buick Park Avenue she was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Nissan Sentra. The driver of the Nissan and one occupant were airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, and two other occupants were transported by ambulance.

A Ford F-150 was also involved in the crash, but the driver and two occupants were not injured.

Trooper are on the scene of a multiple car crash on US72 @ seven mile post rd. In Limestone Co. with one confirmed fatality. — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) December 20, 2017

