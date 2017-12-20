Sources: 1 killed in multi-vehicle wreck on U.S. 72 in Limestone County

Alabama State Troopers say someone was killed in a wreck on U.S. 72 near 7 Mile Post Road on Dec. 20, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

Authorities are investigating a wreck on U.S. 72 at 7 Mile Post Road near Athens involving several vehicles.

At least four vehicle were involved. Medflight was called in. Alabama State Troopers are handling the investigation.

Multiple sources and our news partner, the Decatur Daily, confirm one person was killed.

Traffic is being impacted. Use Parker Road or Blackburn Road as alternate routes.

