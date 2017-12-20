Copy-Jeff Rosser - VP, Television

Jeff Rosser was named Raycom Media's third Group Vice President in January, 1999, to oversee twelve of Raycom Media's television stations. Today, Jeff oversees ten Raycom television stations.

Rosser had been General Manager of television stations in Oklahoma City, OK, Fort Smith, AR, Providence, RI, Dallas, TX, and Birmingham, AL. Before assuming General Manager responsibilities, he was News Director for two stations in Boston, Assistant News Director in New York, News Director in Tulsa and held other news responsibilities for stations in Dallas and Salt Lake City.

Jeff served a four year term on the ABC Affiliate Board of Governors, and was the Board's representative on the ABC Affiliate News Directors' Advisory Committee. He also recently completed a term on the National Association of Broadcasters Television Board of Directors.

Jeff holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Broadcast Journalism from Brigham Young University.