City of Lawrenceburg poised to get 300 new jobs

Lawrence County Executive T.R. Williams said he can’t think of a better Christmas gift than the announcement of more than 300 jobs coming to the city.

“It’s been a good two days,” said Williams.

In that time span, county leaders, representatives of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and Gov. Bill Haslam have announced the expansion of an existing industry that will add 70 jobs, and the addition of a Michigan-based company.

Cabinets To Go announced Monday it will invest $6.5 million for an expansion.

On Tuesday, Martin Technologies announced it would be located a testing and manufacturing operation in Lawrenceburg, a $6 million investment that will create about 240 jobs.

