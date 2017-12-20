The (write-in) votes are in, and Strange wins

Interim U.S. Sen. Luther Strange will forfeit his seat after losing the Republican primary, but he was the favorite among local write-in voters in the special general election.

Strange secured 215 votes in Morgan County, 175 in Limestone County, and 24 in Lawrence County. He was the top write-in candidate in all three counties in the Dec. 12 election, according to results released Tuesday by county probate courts.

In Morgan County, Strange handily beat such contenders as Nick Saban, who got eight votes. He also beat Bugs Bunny, Bozo the Clown and Buddy the Elf, each of whom received one write-in vote.

Lee Busby of Tuscaloosa, who mounted a write-in campaign, came in second to Strange in Morgan County with 152 votes. Next was U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, with 72. Brooks, like Strange, lost in the Republican primary to Roy Moore. Moore appeared to lose to Democrat Doug Jones in the Dec. 12 general election, although Moore has not conceded and certification of votes will not take place before Tuesday.

