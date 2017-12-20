The (write-in) votes are in, and Strange wins

Clouds and rain return to the forecast today so make sure you’re heading out your door with your rain gear!More >>
North Alabama native Red Marlow continues his winning streak on NBC's "The Voice."More >>
Cecil "Bud" Betterton, 89, has been found.More >>
According to the TBI, the officer encountered 44-year-old William Moon in the 800 block of East Moore Street on Sunday afternoon.More >>
A crash in Huntsville this evening sent five people to the hospital.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
The mother admitted to disciplining the child with the board but didn’t believe she injured her, according to police paperwork.More >>
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.More >>
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.More >>
“We got him right after my son was born. He was such a loving dog,” says Stacey Fitzner. Stacey Fitzner cannot comprehend why anyone would want to hurt their dog, Bruizer. She describes him as a friendly 15 month old American Bulldog who was like a member of the family.More >>
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.More >>
