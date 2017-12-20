Wireless internet launched in rural Franklin County

Katernia Cole Coffey admits she got tired of hearing “there’s nothing we can do” about getting high-speed wireless internet to rural areas in Franklin County.

“I got to the point where I wondered if it would ever happen,” said Coffey, an agent with the Franklin County Extension office. She chairs the Franklin County Broadband Committee. “It’s tough when you are a rural county. A lot of times you get passed by. I had to just turn it over to the Lord and did a lot of praying over this.”

AT&T announced Tuesday it is bringing high-speed internet to parts of Franklin County.

Coffey, along with Rep. Johnny Mack Morrow, D-Red Bay, stood on Franklin 724 east of Russellville as AT&T officials announced that fixed wireless internet is available to residents and small businesses in eastern Franklin County.

