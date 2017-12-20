Wireless internet launched in rural Franklin County - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Wireless internet launched in rural Franklin County

(Source: Times Daily) (Source: Times Daily)
THARPTOWN, AL (WAFF) -

Katernia Cole Coffey admits she got tired of hearing “there’s nothing we can do” about getting high-speed wireless internet to rural areas in Franklin County.

“I got to the point where I wondered if it would ever happen,” said Coffey, an agent with the Franklin County Extension office. She chairs the Franklin County Broadband Committee. “It’s tough when you are a rural county. A lot of times you get passed by. I had to just turn it over to the Lord and did a lot of praying over this.”

AT&T announced Tuesday it is bringing high-speed internet to parts of Franklin County.

Coffey, along with Rep. Johnny Mack Morrow, D-Red Bay, stood on Franklin 724 east of Russellville as AT&T officials announced that fixed wireless internet is available to residents and small businesses in eastern Franklin County.

Read more at Times Daily

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly