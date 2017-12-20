Honeycomb Campground fire may have been intentionally set

A fire that was set high on the mountain above Honeycomb Campground appeared to have been set deliberately, said Roger Bearden, chief of the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department.

His department and surrounding departments were called to the scene three times in 24 hours Friday as the fire jumped fire breaks at least twice. The Alabama Forestry Commission helped plow lines around the fire on one of those calls.

“It was on the mountain right behind the campground,” Bearden said. “There’s nothing up there. It had to have been set by someone.”

The first call was at 2 a.m. Friday.

