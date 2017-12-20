Pelicans seen all around Guntersville

White pelicans are being seen on just about every part of the lake around Guntersville.

Pelicans were a rarity on Guntersville Lake for years and years. But they started showing up a few winters ago, and the numbers seem to be increasing.

Milla Walker saw a bunch of pelicans on Seibold Creek near Guntersville Airport. She grabbed a camera, drove to the lake and made the images you see with this story.

“I’ve seen them at Snug Harbor too,” Walker said.

Local birding enthusiast Linda Reynolds saw about 75 white pelicans at the corner of Highway 227 and the levee. She has also seen some on Browns Creek from the causeway past the powerlines all the way to Beech Creek.

