Annual Bird Count held at Lake Guntersville

Bird-watching season has officially begun on Lake Guntersville.

On Tuesday, officials with the National Audubon Society kicked off their annual Bird Count. Anne Miller with the Audubon Society said it's all about following trends and the birds' migratory practices.

With the help of a scope, officials with the National Audubon Society counted every bird and species they saw Tuesday on Lake Guntersville.

Miller said the lake is divided up into eight sections for counters. Just in her section, she expected to see around 80 different species of birds but more than 100 on the entire lake.

Due to a late winter, Miller said ducks are just now arriving on the lake at a time they would already be here.

But Miller also said she's seeing some very special birds she would normally expect to see down in Florida right now.

"The white pelicans are all over this year, but normally I've never seen white pelicans at Lake Guntersville in the wintertime before so that's very cool. I love white pelicans," she said.

Miller said the numbers of birds are trending downward due to man's effect on their habitat.

