Family of dog attack victim asks Fort Payne for stricter laws

A family member of Emily Colvin, the Section woman killed by dogs in early December, is one of the Jackson County residents asking for greater accountability for dog owners.



Rachel Abrams asked the Fort Payne city council on Tuesday for a leash law.



Abrams told the council it was her niece, Emily Colvin, who died earlier this month in the Jackson County community of Section after a dog attack.



[READ MORE: 1 killed after being attacked by 5 dogs in Jackson County]



Abrams claims Colvin was getting a package out of her yard when she was attacked by the dogs. Abrams added she too had an encounter with a loose dog last Friday.



"I was going to take some laundry to dry and before I could get back out to my car there was a pit bull preventing me from getting to my car. It was just growling in my yard. I shouldn't have to be afraid to go out into my yard," says Abrams.



Fort Payne Mayor Larry Chesser says the council will review existing law and consider adding new protections for residents within the coming months.

