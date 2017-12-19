Family of dog attack victim asks Fort Payne for stricter laws

A family member of Emily Colvin, the Section woman killed by dogs in early December, is one of the Jackson County residents asking for greater accountability for dog owners.
Rachel Abrams asked the Fort Payne city council on Tuesday for a leash law.
Abrams told the council it was her niece, Emily Colvin, who died earlier this month in the Jackson County community of Section after a dog attack.
[READ MORE: 1 killed after being attacked by 5 dogs in Jackson County]
Abrams claims Colvin was getting a package out of her yard when she was attacked by the dogs. Abrams added she too had an encounter with a loose dog last Friday.
"I was going to take some laundry to dry and before I could get back out to my car there was a pit bull preventing me from getting to my car. It was just growling in my yard. I shouldn't have to be afraid to go out into my yard," says Abrams.
Fort Payne Mayor Larry Chesser says the council will review existing law and consider adding new protections for residents within the coming months.
Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.
Clouds and rain return to the forecast today so make sure you’re heading out your door with your rain gear!More >>
Clouds and rain return to the forecast today so make sure you’re heading out your door with your rain gear!More >>
North Alabama native Red Marlow continues his winning streak on NBC's "The Voice."More >>
North Alabama native Red Marlow continues his winning streak on NBC's "The Voice."More >>
Cecil "Bud" Betterton, 89, has been found.More >>
Cecil "Bud" Betterton, 89, has been found.More >>
According to the TBI, the officer encountered 44-year-old William Moon in the 800 block of East Moore Street on Sunday afternoon.More >>
According to the TBI, the officer encountered 44-year-old William Moon in the 800 block of East Moore Street on Sunday afternoon.More >>
A crash in Huntsville this evening sent five people to the hospital.More >>
A crash in Huntsville this evening sent five people to the hospital.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
The officer has “significant road rash injuries” on his arms and legs, authorities say, but he is expected to make a full recovery.More >>
The officer has “significant road rash injuries” on his arms and legs, authorities say, but he is expected to make a full recovery.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
Detectives say the veterinarian also threatened several employees, so they would not report him.More >>
Detectives say the veterinarian also threatened several employees, so they would not report him.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.More >>
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.More >>
After two days of searching, Cleveland police confirm that human remains have been found in the backyard of a home on the city's west side.More >>
After two days of searching, Cleveland police confirm that human remains have been found in the backyard of a home on the city's west side.More >>
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.More >>
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.More >>