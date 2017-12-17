Florence man accused of trying to kill police officer back in custody

A Lauderdale County inmate charged with the attempted murder of a police officer is back in custody after escaping jail for the second time in a year.

Florence police say Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick was apprehended Monday morning in northern Tennessee after being involved in a traffic accident in the stolen Dodge Dakota truck that was posted on their Facebook page.

Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick escaped jail on Sunday in the area of Highway 72 and Sky Park Road. Details of how he escaped have not been confirmed.

Kilpatrick escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in April. After a week on the run, law enforcement captured Kilpatrick in a home off Highway 157.

Kilpatrick is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.

