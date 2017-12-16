Rolando McClain among 50 Alabama athletes graduating Saturday

Winter commencement was held at the University of Alabama on Saturday and 50 Crimson Tide student-athletes were among those receiving degrees, that according to TideSports.com.

Nineteen of the athletes were past and present members of the football team, including one-time Decatur High School standout linebacker Rolando McClain.

McClain was a unanimous All-American with the Tide 2009, one of the many honors he earned in Tuscaloosa, before being drafted No. 8 overall by the Raiders in the 2010 NFL Draft.

His NFL career was relatively brief, plagued by criminal arrests and an indefinite suspension in Dec. 2016 for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse.

McClain’s most recent arrest was last May. He was arrested on drug and firearm charges after being stopped by a Hartselle police officer for having illegally tinted windows.

The graduation is some much needed good news for McClain, who seems to be taking a very big step forward in his life beyond football.

