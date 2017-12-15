Albertville teacher resigns following conviction for assaulting child

Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin has announced she will not run for a third term.More >>
Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin has announced she will not run for a third term.More >>
The Alabama Criminal Court of Appeals upheld the capital murder conviction and death penalty for a man who shot and killed two employees of a North Alabama restaurant.More >>
The Alabama Criminal Court of Appeals upheld the capital murder conviction and death penalty for a man who shot and killed two employees of a North Alabama restaurant.More >>
Widespread rainfall will move across north Alabama and middle Tennessee late tonight and continue into Saturday.More >>
Widespread rainfall will move across north Alabama and middle Tennessee late tonight and continue into Saturday.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Friday morning at St. Clair Correctional in Springville.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Friday morning at St. Clair Correctional in Springville.More >>
The now-former chief of staff for Lawrence County Sheriff's Office was arrested Thursday night in Decatur. Sheriff Gene Mitchell confirmed on Friday that he is no longer an employee.More >>
The now-former chief of staff for Lawrence County Sheriff's Office was arrested Thursday night in Decatur. Sheriff Gene Mitchell confirmed on Friday that he is no longer an employee.More >>
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
A shooting has been reported at Georgia War Veteran's Nursing Home in Augusta. Richmond County dispatch confirms that there are injuries being reported.More >>
A shooting has been reported at Georgia War Veteran's Nursing Home in Augusta. Richmond County dispatch confirms that there are injuries being reported.More >>
It sounds like a movie lover's dream: $10 a month and you can go the multiplex every day. But it's not clear it can last.More >>
It sounds like a movie lover's dream: $10 a month and you can go the multiplex every day. But it's not clear it can last.More >>
A $200 million investment from Yum! Brands, the parent company of the fast food chains, will seal the partnership with Grubhub.More >>
A $200 million investment from Yum! Brands, the parent company of the fast food chains, will seal the partnership with Grubhub.More >>
Her sense of humor during a dark and sad time caught the attention of people nationwide for all the right reasons.More >>
Her sense of humor during a dark and sad time caught the attention of people nationwide for all the right reasons.More >>
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a 12-year-old boy was shot in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald's at 50th Street and I-27. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.More >>
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a 12-year-old boy was shot in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald's at 50th Street and I-27. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.More >>
In so many classrooms across the state, students begin the day with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a carefully crafted lesson plan put together by teachers like Jason Broome.More >>
In so many classrooms across the state, students begin the day with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a carefully crafted lesson plan put together by teachers like Jason Broome.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>