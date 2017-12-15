Albertville teacher resigns after conviction for assaulting child

An Albertville teacher convicted of assaulting a 12-year-old boy in Guntersville has resigned.

School Superintendent Boyd English confirmed Brandy Taylor submitted her resignation on Thursday and was accepted by the board.



Taylor was a special education teacher at Albertville High School. She was convicted of third-degree assault on Jan . 24 and sentenced to 30 days in jail.

According to the court complaint filed Dec. 1, Taylor hit, punched and bit the 12-year-old on the face before beating him with a belt. The complaint states a Guntersville police officer witnessed whelp marks on the boy's back and leg in addition to bruising on his thighs, marks on his face and redness around bot eyes.

Officials confirm the boy is not a student.

Taylor is due in a Boaz court next week for a review of another charge. In that charge she was accused of using pepper spray to the face of her ex-husband during a ball tournament in Boaz in 2016.

