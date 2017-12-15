Albertville teacher gets 30 days for assaulting 12-year-old boy

[TAP TO WATCH 6PM NEWSCAST]

An Albertville teacher is ordered to 30 days behind bars for assaulting a 12-year-old boy.

38-year-old Brandy Taylor is a special education teacher at Albertville High School. She was convicted Wednesday in Guntersville Municipal Court of third degree assault.

Since the incident, Taylor's been on leave with pay from the school district. Albertville school superintendent Boyd English said they're now in consultation with the attorneys to discuss what the next steps will be.

According to the court complaint filed Dec. 1, Taylor hit, punched and bit the 12-year-on the face before beating him with a belt. The complaint states a Guntersville police officer witnessed whelp marks on the boy's back and leg in addition to bruising on his thighs, marks on his face and redness around both eyes.

Taylor's troubles do not stop there. She is due before a judge in a Boaz courtroom on Feb. 15 for a review hearing on domestic violence charges. Taylor was charged for allegedly using pepper spray to the eyes of her ex-husband at the ball fields in Boaz in a separate incident back in 2016.

The Guntersville judge indicated he may sign off on a bond of $500,000 for an appeal, but no appeal has yet been filed.

Her attorney, Tom Woodall, said he is unable to comment.

