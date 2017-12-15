Albertville High School teacher on leave

School officials confirm an Albertville High School teacher has been placed on leave with pay.

The superintendent would not confirm the teacher's name nor the circumstances surrounding the investigation. However, Department of Education records reveal it is Brandy Osborne Taylor. Records show her certification has been flagged and the alleged incident involves misconduct.

The school website lists Taylor as a special education teacher.

