Whitesburg students create fight song for cancer-stricken classmate

A Whitesburg student may be facing a life-threatening illness, but she's not doing it alone.

Current and former choir students at Whitesburg P-8 wrote and performed a special song for fellow student Kadence Castillo, who is struggling with osteosarcoma, a form of childhood cancer. Kadence had been in remission since July, but was rediagnosed in October. She continues her schoolwork through the district’s home bound program.

The students wrote and created a special tribute song called “Fight! A Song to Defeat Childhood Illness." And Kadence was treated to a special performance on Friday.

Choral director Alicia Mulloy and fifth grade teacher Katrina Shelby spent the past two weeks working on a music video with the song to inspire Kadence and others who are battling similar childhood illnesses. The video has already raised more than $1,000 in donations for the Ronald McDonald House Charities where Kadence has stayed during some of her treatments.

Huntsville City Schools states Mulloy wanted to “take the choir experience to the next level to provide the students with unique enrichment experiences” two years ago. Parents and students worked together to come up with their first program of study, childhood illnesses, which resulted in creating the original music.

Mulloy said after the choir students learned that one of their own was fighting cancer, they “decided to bring ‘Fight!’ back to life” as a way to provide inspiration and hope to their classmate and friend at Whitesburg.

