Colbert County teacher commits suicide amid investigation

A Colbert County High School teacher died this week.

Colbert County Schools announced the death of Kenneth Clint Nunley. The Franklin County coroner confirmed Nunley had killed himself.

In the announcement, the school system confirmed Nunley was placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 30 pending the results of a personnel investigation. The nature of the investigation was not released.

"We ask for your prayers for our students, faculty, staff and Mr. Nunley's family during this time of bereavement," Superintendent Gale Satchel said in the news release.

