Crews battle brush fire near Marshall County campground

Several fire crews responded to a brush fire near the Honeycomb campground in Marshall County Friday afternoon.

Multiple volunteer departments and forestry commission officials responded. They said it's a 15 square acre area, and they could not use standard equipment because it's a remote area. Officials said the fire is contained with an eight foot fire break and should burn itself out.

No injuries were reported.

