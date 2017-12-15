Train hits power line near Pratt Avenue and Meridian Street

A train is blocking Pratt Avenue and Meridian Street downtown near I-565.

The train appears to have hit a power line and caused a utility pole to be pulled down.

Crews say it could take awhile to move.

Parts of Pratt Avenue and Meridian have been shut down and Huntsville Utilities say parts of Church Street are closed.

Huntsville Utilities say they have crews working the situation, but have not received any reports of outages related to the incident.

