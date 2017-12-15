Train hits power line in north Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Train hits power line in north Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A train hit a power line and caused a utility pole to be pulled down Friday afternoon.

It happened around Pratt Avenue and Meridian Street downtown near Interstate 565.

Parts of the roads were closed as crews worked. They have since reopened.

