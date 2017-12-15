Florence man arrested for receiving stolen property

The Florence Police Department and Lauderdale County Drug Task Force, conducted a search warrant at 177 County Road 33 on Thursday, December 14.

Investigators say authorities conducted the search warrant at the home of 49-year-old Jerry Ford. In conjunction with the search warrant on the residence, a search warrant was simultaneously conducted at a storage unit in Center Star that Ford had rented.

Investigators tell us Ford is a suspect in the theft of parts from Advance Auto Parts at a retail value of approximately $890,000. The parts were taken from the Advance Auto Parts Store on Cloverdale Road during the clean up after a storm destroyed the store on November 18, 2017.

Bradford Building Co., originating out of Birmingham, was contacted to conduct the demolition and cleanup of the property. Bradford Building Co. then subcontracted Ford to conduct the clean-up. Several businesses and citizens had reported the theft to Advance Auto Parts Asset Protection Department and stated that Ford was attempting to sell items from the store.

As a result of the search, police were able to secure a large portion of the items belonging to Advance Auto Parts. Ford was arrested for receiving stolen property. He was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center and has bonded out on a $2,500 bond.

