Lawrence County murder suspect to be mentally evaluated

The suspect in the heinous shooting death of a father and son in Hillsboro last year is being evaluated by a series of mental health professionals after pleading not guilty by reason of mental insanity, according to attorneys on both sides.

Earl Clayburn Coburn, 58, 14 County Road 368, Trinity, was indicted on two capital murder charges by a Lawrence County grand jury September of last year for the shooting deaths of Micah White, 32, and his father Hubert White, 67, both of County Road 217, Hillsboro.

Coburn was also indicted on one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle and two counts of menacing.

“It’s not unusual to plead this way,” said District Attorney Errek Jett, the lead prosecutor in the case. “A capital murder case is going to be looked at many years after.”

